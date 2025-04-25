New Analyst Forecast: $NEM Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NEM. National Bank gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $NEM.

$NEM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NEM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/04/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NEM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NEM forecast page.

$NEM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NEM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$NEM Insider Trading Activity

$NEM insiders have traded $NEM stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NATASCHA VILJOEN (EVP & COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,799 shares for an estimated $1,461,214 .

. THOMAS RONALD PALMER (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,000 shares for an estimated $1,131,520 .

. PETER TOTH (EVP, Chief Sustain & Dev Off) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $786,300 .

. HARRY M. IV CONGER purchased 9,498 shares for an estimated $400,335

BRUCE R BROOK has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,308 shares for an estimated $363,599.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NEM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 525 institutional investors add shares of $NEM stock to their portfolio, and 668 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.