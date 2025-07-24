New Analyst Forecast: $NBHC Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NBHC. Jeff Rulis from DA Davidson set a price target of 45.0 for NBHC.

$NBHC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NBHC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NBHC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $44.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeff Rulis from DA Davidson set a target price of $45.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Brett Rabatin from Hovde Group set a target price of $43.0 on 04/02/2025

$NBHC Insider Trading Activity

$NBHC insiders have traded $NBHC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NBHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIA F SPRING sold 1,167 shares for an estimated $43,202

$NBHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $NBHC stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

