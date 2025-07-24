New Analyst Forecast: $NBHC Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NBHC. Jeff Rulis from DA Davidson set a price target of 45.0 for NBHC.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NBHC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NBHC forecast page.
$NBHC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NBHC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NBHC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $44.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jeff Rulis from DA Davidson set a target price of $45.0 on 07/24/2025
- Brett Rabatin from Hovde Group set a target price of $43.0 on 04/02/2025
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $NBHC Data Alerts
Sign Up
$NBHC Insider Trading Activity
$NBHC insiders have traded $NBHC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NBHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARIA F SPRING sold 1,167 shares for an estimated $43,202
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$NBHC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $NBHC stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC removed 701,527 shares (-93.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,847,438
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 378,140 shares (+285.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,471,417
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC added 335,741 shares (+30.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,848,808
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 214,312 shares (-33.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,201,720
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 190,210 shares (+2057.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,279,336
- ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC removed 183,926 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,038,848
- STATE STREET CORP removed 182,694 shares (-9.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,991,699
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.