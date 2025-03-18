New Analyst Forecast: $MYGN Given $12.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MYGN. An analyst from Piper Sandler set a price target of 12.5 for MYGN.

$MYGN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MYGN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MYGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $12.5 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners set a target price of $21.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Sung Ji Nam from Scotiabank set a target price of $34.0 on 10/14/2024

$MYGN Insider Trading Activity

$MYGN insiders have traded $MYGN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MYGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL J DIAZ (President and CEO) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $343,950

$MYGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $MYGN stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

