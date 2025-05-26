New Analyst Forecast: $MRUS Given $110.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MRUS. Etzer Darout from BMO Capital set a price target of 110.0 for MRUS.

$MRUS Insider Trading Activity

$MRUS insiders have traded $MRUS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HARRY SHUMAN (VP Controller, PAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $193,990.

$MRUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $MRUS stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

