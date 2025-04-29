New Analyst Forecast: $MMM Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MMM. UBS gave a rating of 'Buy' for $MMM.
$MMM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MMM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025
$MMM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MMM stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 03/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/30, 01/21 and 0 sales.
$MMM Insider Trading Activity
$MMM insiders have traded $MMM stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL F ROMAN (Chairman of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 94,874 shares for an estimated $14,345,461.
- KEVIN H RHODES (EVP, Chief Legal Off & Secret) sold 6,743 shares for an estimated $1,010,415
- CHRISTIAN T JR GORALSKI (Group President) sold 6,318 shares for an estimated $944,069
- JOHN PATRICK BANOVETZ (Executive Vice President) sold 4,798 shares for an estimated $726,249
- ZOE L DICKSON (EVP & Chief HR Officer) sold 3,634 shares for an estimated $542,957
- THERESA E REINSETH (Sr Vice President & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,342 shares for an estimated $478,165.
- VICTORIA CLARKE (EVP & Chief Public Affairs Off) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,750 shares for an estimated $269,878.
- RODRIGUEZ BEATRIZ KARINA CHAVEZ (Group President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,645 shares for an estimated $247,163.
$MMM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 805 institutional investors add shares of $MMM stock to their portfolio, and 982 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,520,619 shares (+51.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $196,296,706
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,472,085 shares (-54.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $190,031,452
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,384,629 shares (+3.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $178,741,757
- D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. added 1,356,493 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $175,109,681
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,248,093 shares (+25.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $161,116,325
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 1,217,402 shares (-26.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $157,154,424
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 1,193,700 shares (-44.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $154,094,733
