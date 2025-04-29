New Analyst Forecast: $MMM Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MMM. UBS gave a rating of 'Buy' for $MMM.

$MMM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MMM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MMM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MMM forecast page.

$MMM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MMM stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 03/12.

on 03/12. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/30, 01/21 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MMM Insider Trading Activity

$MMM insiders have traded $MMM stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL F ROMAN (Chairman of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 94,874 shares for an estimated $14,345,461 .

. KEVIN H RHODES (EVP, Chief Legal Off & Secret) sold 6,743 shares for an estimated $1,010,415

CHRISTIAN T JR GORALSKI (Group President) sold 6,318 shares for an estimated $944,069

JOHN PATRICK BANOVETZ (Executive Vice President) sold 4,798 shares for an estimated $726,249

ZOE L DICKSON (EVP & Chief HR Officer) sold 3,634 shares for an estimated $542,957

THERESA E REINSETH (Sr Vice President & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,342 shares for an estimated $478,165 .

. VICTORIA CLARKE (EVP & Chief Public Affairs Off) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,750 shares for an estimated $269,878 .

. RODRIGUEZ BEATRIZ KARINA CHAVEZ (Group President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,645 shares for an estimated $247,163.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MMM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 805 institutional investors add shares of $MMM stock to their portfolio, and 982 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.