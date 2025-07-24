Stocks
MAT

New Analyst Forecast: $MAT Given $25.0 Price Target

July 24, 2025 — 12:20 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MAT. Christopher Horvers from JP Morgan set a price target of 25.0 for MAT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MAT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MAT forecast page.

$MAT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MAT recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $MAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Christopher Horvers from JP Morgan set a target price of $25.0 on 07/24/2025
  • James Hardiman from Citigroup set a target price of $24.0 on 06/16/2025
  • Michael Baker from DA Davidson set a target price of $30.0 on 05/15/2025
  • Stephen Laszczyk from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $21.0 on 05/07/2025
  • Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $17.0 on 05/06/2025
  • Kylie Cohu from Jefferies set a target price of $28.0 on 02/05/2025
margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">

Receive $MAT Data Alerts


Sign Up

$MAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 215 institutional investors add shares of $MAT stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

MAT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.