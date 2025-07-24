New Analyst Forecast: $MAT Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MAT. Christopher Horvers from JP Morgan set a price target of 25.0 for MAT.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MAT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MAT forecast page.
$MAT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MAT recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $MAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Christopher Horvers from JP Morgan set a target price of $25.0 on 07/24/2025
- James Hardiman from Citigroup set a target price of $24.0 on 06/16/2025
- Michael Baker from DA Davidson set a target price of $30.0 on 05/15/2025
- Stephen Laszczyk from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $21.0 on 05/07/2025
- Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $17.0 on 05/06/2025
- Kylie Cohu from Jefferies set a target price of $28.0 on 02/05/2025
$MAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 215 institutional investors add shares of $MAT stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. removed 10,016,876 shares (-21.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $194,627,900
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 6,126,512 shares (-73.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $119,038,128
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 5,767,170 shares (+386.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,056,113
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 4,737,199 shares (+247.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,043,776
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 2,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,860,000
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC removed 1,602,398 shares (-97.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,134,593
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,486,570 shares (+168.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,884,055
