New Analyst Forecast: $MAT Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MAT. Christopher Horvers from JP Morgan set a price target of 25.0 for MAT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MAT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MAT forecast page.

$MAT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MAT recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $MAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Horvers from JP Morgan set a target price of $25.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 James Hardiman from Citigroup set a target price of $24.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Michael Baker from DA Davidson set a target price of $30.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Stephen Laszczyk from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $21.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $17.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Kylie Cohu from Jefferies set a target price of $28.0 on 02/05/2025

$MAT Hedge Fund Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $MAT Data Alerts

We have seen 215 institutional investors add shares of $MAT stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.