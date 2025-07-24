New Analyst Forecast: $LW Given $66.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LW. Marc Torrente from Wells Fargo set a price target of 66.0 for LW.
$LW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LW recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $LW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Marc Torrente from Wells Fargo set a target price of $66.0 on 07/24/2025
- Peter Galbo from B of A Securities set a target price of $56.0 on 06/18/2025
- Andrew Lazar from Barclays set a target price of $61.0 on 05/12/2025
- Matthew Smith from Stifel set a target price of $56.0 on 04/24/2025
- Rob Dickerson from Jefferies set a target price of $75.0 on 04/11/2025
$LW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of $LW stock to their portfolio, and 378 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 4,988,287 shares (-78.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $265,875,697
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,976,202 shares (+15.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $105,331,566
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,747,255 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,128,691
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,483,559 shares (+49.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,073,694
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,402,757 shares (-86.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,766,948
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,231,376 shares (+2617.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,632,340
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 1,180,629 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,927,525
