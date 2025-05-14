New Analyst Forecast: $JHG Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JHG. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $JHG.
$JHG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JHG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
$JHG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 204 institutional investors add shares of $JHG stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 1,722,737 shares (-97.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,276,942
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,399,781 shares (+23.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,532,685
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,091,200 shares (+381.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,408,736
- SILCHESTER INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS LLP removed 1,069,443 shares (-68.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,660,364
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 815,124 shares (+4233.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,466,732
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 551,510 shares (+3.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,937,086
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 551,088 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,437,772
