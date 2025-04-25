New Analyst Forecast: $IEX Given $175.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IEX. Brett Linzey from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 175.0 for IEX.
$IEX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IEX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IEX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $211.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brett Linzey from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $175.0 on 04/22/2025
- Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $248.0 on 10/31/2024
$IEX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $IEX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IEX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 03/31, 02/24.
$IEX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of $IEX stock to their portfolio, and 265 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,388,667 shares (+49.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $290,634,116
- AMUNDI removed 631,055 shares (-38.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,073,500
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 415,925 shares (-6.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,048,943
- INVESCO LTD. removed 372,580 shares (-21.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,977,268
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 334,403 shares (+411.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,987,203
- CEREDEX VALUE ADVISORS LLC removed 303,350 shares (-69.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,488,121
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 277,964 shares (+8.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,175,085
