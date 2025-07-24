New Analyst Forecast: $HNVR Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HNVR. Mark Fitzgibbon from Piper Sandler set a price target of 25.0 for HNVR.

$HNVR Insider Trading Activity

$HNVR insiders have traded $HNVR stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HNVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT GOLDEN has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 39,510 shares for an estimated $967,430.

$HNVR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $HNVR stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

