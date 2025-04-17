New Analyst Forecast: $HCAT Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HCAT. KeyBanc gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $HCAT.

$HCAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HCAT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

$HCAT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HCAT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HCAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Stephens set a target price of $5.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Sean Dodge from RBC Capital set a target price of $7.0 on 01/14/2025

$HCAT Insider Trading Activity

$HCAT insiders have traded $HCAT stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL LESUEUR (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 60,511 shares for an estimated $382,446 .

. BENJAMIN LANDRY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,595 shares for an estimated $241,950 .

. JASON ALGER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 19,599 shares for an estimated $163,049

LINDA LLEWELYN (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,690 shares for an estimated $134,697 .

. KEVIN LEE FREEMAN (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $67,073

DUNCAN GALLAGHER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $62,599.

$HCAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $HCAT stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

