New Analyst Forecast: $HCAT Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HCAT. KeyBanc gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $HCAT.
$HCAT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HCAT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
$HCAT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HCAT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HCAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Stephens set a target price of $5.0 on 03/06/2025
- Sean Dodge from RBC Capital set a target price of $7.0 on 01/14/2025
$HCAT Insider Trading Activity
$HCAT insiders have traded $HCAT stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL LESUEUR (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 60,511 shares for an estimated $382,446.
- BENJAMIN LANDRY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,595 shares for an estimated $241,950.
- JASON ALGER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 19,599 shares for an estimated $163,049
- LINDA LLEWELYN (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,690 shares for an estimated $134,697.
- KEVIN LEE FREEMAN (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $67,073
- DUNCAN GALLAGHER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $62,599.
$HCAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $HCAT stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEPSIS INC. added 1,994,555 shares (+2072.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,035,334
- FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 944,631 shares (+22.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,678,541
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 865,743 shares (-37.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,120,803
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 861,150 shares (+74.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,088,330
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 565,445 shares (+42.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,997,696
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 539,119 shares (-52.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,811,571
- PENN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC added 495,945 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,506,331
