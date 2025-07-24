New Analyst Forecast: $HAFC Given $28.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HAFC. Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler set a price target of 28.0 for HAFC.
$HAFC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HAFC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HAFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler set a target price of $28.0 on 07/24/2025
- Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a target price of $27.0 on 07/23/2025
- Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $28.0 on 07/23/2025
$HAFC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $HAFC stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 397,581 shares (+42.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,009,185
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 200,331 shares (-23.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,539,500
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 193,610 shares (+16.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,387,202
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 117,415 shares (-15.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,660,623
- UBS GROUP AG added 111,450 shares (+193.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,525,457
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC added 80,562 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,825,534
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 77,502 shares (+31.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,756,195
