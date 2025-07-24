New Analyst Forecast: $HAFC Given $28.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HAFC. Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler set a price target of 28.0 for HAFC.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HAFC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HAFC forecast page.

$HAFC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HAFC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HAFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler set a target price of $28.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a target price of $27.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $28.0 on 07/23/2025

$HAFC Hedge Fund Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $HAFC Data Alerts

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $HAFC stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.