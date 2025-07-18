New Analyst Forecast: $FLUT Given $350.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FLUT. Brandt Montour from Barclays set a price target of 350.0 for FLUT.

$FLUT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLUT recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $FLUT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $323.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $350.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Barry Jonas from Truist Securities set a target price of $340.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Jeffrey Stantial from Stifel set a target price of $353.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Jordan Bender from JMP Securities set a target price of $323.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Adrien de Saint Hilaire from B of A Securities set a target price of $330.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 James Wheatcroft from Jefferies set a target price of $380.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Jason Tilchen from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $330.0 on 06/25/2025

$FLUT Insider Trading Activity

$FLUT insiders have traded $FLUT stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLUT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEREMY PETER JACKSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 30,582 shares for an estimated $7,943,078 .

. AMY HOWE (CEO & President - FanDuel) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 16,823 shares for an estimated $4,317,132 .

. JAMES PHILIP BISHOP (Chief Operating Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $729,600

NANCY DUBUC has made 1 purchase buying 387 shares for an estimated $99,846 and 1 sale selling 265 shares for an estimated $64,914 .

and 1 sale selling 265 shares for an estimated . CAROLAN LENNON sold 430 shares for an estimated $105,655

JOHN A BRYANT sold 418 shares for an estimated $102,706

ROBERT COLDRAKE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 295 shares for an estimated $73,625 .

. NANCY CRUICKSHANK sold 281 shares for an estimated $69,044

HOLLY K KOEPPEL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 267 shares for an estimated $65,510 .

. ATIF RAFIQ sold 265 shares for an estimated $64,706

ROBERT R BENNETT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 264 shares for an estimated $64,665 .

. ALFRED F JR HURLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 265 shares for an estimated $64,643 .

. CHRISTINE M MCCARTHY sold 264 shares for an estimated $64,447

$FLUT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 312 institutional investors add shares of $FLUT stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

