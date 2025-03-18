New Analyst Forecast: $DT Given $60.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DT. An analyst from BMO Capital set a price target of 60.0 for DT.
$DT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DT recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $DT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $60.0 on 03/17/2025
- Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $69.0 on 01/31/2025
- Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $62.0 on 01/31/2025
- Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $70.0 on 01/31/2025
- William Power from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $65.0 on 01/31/2025
- Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $70.0 on 01/31/2025
- Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $65.0 on 10/22/2024
$DT Insider Trading Activity
$DT insiders have traded $DT stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICK M MCCONNELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $6,473,384.
- MATTHIAS DOLLENTZ-SCHARER (EVP, Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 65,987 shares for an estimated $3,649,589.
- BERND GREIFENEDER (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,053 shares for an estimated $2,894,513.
- JAMES M BENSON (EVP, CFO and Treasurer) sold 34,932 shares for an estimated $2,132,654
- DAN ZUGELDER (EVP, Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,815 shares for an estimated $1,008,525.
- STEPHEN J LIFSHATZ has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $564,706.
$DT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 335 institutional investors add shares of $DT stock to their portfolio, and 285 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 4,920,197 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $267,412,706
- DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC added 4,459,621 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $242,380,401
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,765,710 shares (+11.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $204,666,338
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 3,753,453 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $204,000,170
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,062,094 shares (-14.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $166,424,808
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 2,367,525 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,674,983
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC removed 2,363,227 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $126,361,747
