New Analyst Forecast: $DT Given $60.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DT. An analyst from BMO Capital set a price target of 60.0 for DT.

$DT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DT recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $DT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $60.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $69.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $62.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $70.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 William Power from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $65.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $70.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $65.0 on 10/22/2024

$DT Insider Trading Activity

$DT insiders have traded $DT stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICK M MCCONNELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $6,473,384 .

. MATTHIAS DOLLENTZ-SCHARER (EVP, Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 65,987 shares for an estimated $3,649,589 .

. BERND GREIFENEDER (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,053 shares for an estimated $2,894,513 .

. JAMES M BENSON (EVP, CFO and Treasurer) sold 34,932 shares for an estimated $2,132,654

DAN ZUGELDER (EVP, Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,815 shares for an estimated $1,008,525 .

. STEPHEN J LIFSHATZ has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $564,706.

$DT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 335 institutional investors add shares of $DT stock to their portfolio, and 285 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

