New Analyst Forecast: $DBVT Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DBVT. Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright set a price target of 16.0 for DBVT.

$DBVT Insider Trading Activity

$DBVT insiders have traded $DBVT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DBVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHARIS MOHIDEEN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,857 shares for an estimated $2,282.

$DBVT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $DBVT stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

