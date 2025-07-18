New Analyst Forecast: $CWBC Given $22.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CWBC. Wood Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 22.0 for CWBC.

$CWBC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CWBC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CWBC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Wood Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $22.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Andrew Liesch from Piper Sandler set a target price of $19.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a target price of $24.0 on 01/27/2025

$CWBC Insider Trading Activity

$CWBC insiders have traded $CWBC stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 23 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN E PLOURD (PRESIDENT) has made 2 purchases buying 802 shares for an estimated $13,416 and 3 sales selling 7,732 shares for an estimated $148,891 .

and 3 sales selling 7,732 shares for an estimated . ROBERT BARTLEIN has made 7 purchases buying 7,001 shares for an estimated $123,752 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES J KIM (CEO) purchased 1,600 shares for an estimated $27,776

KIRK STOVESAND has made 2 purchases buying 899 shares for an estimated $16,921 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEFFREY MICHAEL MARTIN (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 2 purchases buying 589 shares for an estimated $10,875 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAWN M CAGLE (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 2 purchases buying 531 shares for an estimated $8,963 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SHANNON R AVRETT (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 2 purchases buying 257 shares for an estimated $4,326 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DOROTHEA D SILVA has made 2 purchases buying 140 shares for an estimated $2,619 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES W LOKEY has made 2 purchases buying 138 shares for an estimated $2,608 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SUZANNE MARIE CHADWICK purchased 50 shares for an estimated $941

$CWBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $CWBC stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

