New Analyst Forecast: $CW Given $338.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CW. Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a price target of 338.0 for CW.

$CW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CW recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $419.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $338.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Jason Gursky from Citigroup set a target price of $520.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Peter Arment from Baird set a target price of $500.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $309.0 on 04/14/2025

$CW Insider Trading Activity

$CW insiders have traded $CW stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LYNN M BAMFORD (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,420 shares for an estimated $3,894,064 .

. K CHRISTOPHER FARKAS (Vice President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,155 shares for an estimated $2,824,274 .

. KEVIN RAYMENT (Vice President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,667 shares for an estimated $1,250,902 .

. PAUL J FERDENZI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,565 shares for an estimated $875,988 .

. BRUCE D. HOECHNER sold 1,900 shares for an estimated $851,200

JOHN C WATTS (Vice President Strat & Bus Dev) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,300 shares for an estimated $492,270 .

. GARY A OGILBY (VP & Corporate Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,041 shares for an estimated $353,055 .

. ROBERT F FREDA (Vice President and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 515 shares for an estimated $175,760 .

. GEORGE P. MCDONALD (VP and Corporate Secretary) sold 148 shares for an estimated $48,160

$CW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 306 institutional investors add shares of $CW stock to their portfolio, and 263 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

