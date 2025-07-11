New Analyst Forecast: $CVI Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CVI. Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a price target of 25.0 for CVI.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CVI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CVI forecast page.

$CVI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CVI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $25.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $25.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $16.0 on 03/27/2025

$CVI Insider Trading Activity

$CVI insiders have traded $CVI stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 27 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARL C ICAHN has made 27 purchases buying 2,847,878 shares for an estimated $49,416,216 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CVI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $CVI stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.