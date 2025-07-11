New Analyst Forecast: $CVI Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CVI. Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a price target of 25.0 for CVI.
$CVI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CVI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $25.0 on 07/11/2025
- Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $25.0 on 05/13/2025
- Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $16.0 on 03/27/2025
$CVI Insider Trading Activity
$CVI insiders have traded $CVI stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 27 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CARL C ICAHN has made 27 purchases buying 2,847,878 shares for an estimated $49,416,216 and 0 sales.
$CVI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $CVI stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ICAHN CARL C added 1,841,889 shares (+2.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,732,646
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 585,955 shares (-66.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,367,527
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 387,154 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,510,787
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 329,923 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,400,506
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 324,987 shares (-5.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,304,747
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 293,129 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,686,702
- SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC added 220,134 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,270,599
