New Analyst Forecast: $COP Given $117.0 Price Target

July 22, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COP. John Freeman from Raymond James set a price target of 117.0 for COP.

$COP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COP recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $COP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • John Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $117.0 on 07/22/2025
  • Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $123.0 on 07/15/2025
  • Scott Hanold from RBC Capital set a target price of $113.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $100.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Josh Silverstein from UBS set a target price of $115.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $117.0 on 06/26/2025
  • Alastair Syme from Citigroup set a target price of $115.0 on 06/11/2025
$COP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COP stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$COP Insider Trading Activity

$COP insiders have traded $COP stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KIRK L. JOHNSON (Executive Vice President) purchased 5,300 shares for an estimated $499,472

$COP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,019 institutional investors add shares of $COP stock to their portfolio, and 1,139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

