New Analyst Forecast: $COP Given $117.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COP. John Freeman from Raymond James set a price target of 117.0 for COP.

$COP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COP recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $COP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $117.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $123.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Scott Hanold from RBC Capital set a target price of $113.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $100.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Josh Silverstein from UBS set a target price of $115.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $117.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Alastair Syme from Citigroup set a target price of $115.0 on 06/11/2025

$COP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COP stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$COP Insider Trading Activity

$COP insiders have traded $COP stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIRK L. JOHNSON (Executive Vice President) purchased 5,300 shares for an estimated $499,472

$COP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,019 institutional investors add shares of $COP stock to their portfolio, and 1,139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.