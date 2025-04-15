New Analyst Forecast: $CNX Given $31.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CNX. Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 31.0 for CNX.

$CNX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CNX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $31.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a target price of $30.0 on 01/23/2025

on 01/23/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $34.0 on 01/14/2025

$CNX Insider Trading Activity

$CNX insiders have traded $CNX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS, LP MFN sold 1,075,000 shares for an estimated $33,421,750

$CNX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $CNX stock to their portfolio, and 182 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

