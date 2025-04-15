New Analyst Forecast: $CNX Given $31.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CNX. Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 31.0 for CNX.
$CNX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CNX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $31.0 on 04/15/2025
- Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a target price of $30.0 on 01/23/2025
- Nitin Kumar from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $34.0 on 01/14/2025
$CNX Insider Trading Activity
$CNX insiders have traded $CNX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PARTNERS, LP MFN sold 1,075,000 shares for an estimated $33,421,750
$CNX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $CNX stock to their portfolio, and 182 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MERCURIA CAPITAL STRATEGIES, LLC removed 4,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $125,920,000
- MIZUHO MARKETS AMERICAS LLC removed 4,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,680,000
- AEQUIM ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS LP removed 2,437,927 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,398,783
- FMR LLC removed 2,073,408 shares (-76.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,031,871
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 1,962,676 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,971,328
- SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/ removed 1,684,858 shares (-27.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,783,742
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 1,314,908 shares (-11.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,217,676
