New Analyst Forecast: $CHRW Given $118.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHRW. Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a price target of 118.0 for CHRW.

$CHRW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHRW recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $CHRW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $114.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $118.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $121.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $129.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Daniel Moore from Baird set a target price of $105.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $120.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a target price of $117.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $90.0 on 05/01/2025

$CHRW Insider Trading Activity

$CHRW insiders have traded $CHRW stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHRW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANGELA K. FREEMAN (CHRO and ESG Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,700 shares for an estimated $1,358,442 .

. MICHAEL JOHN SHORT (President, Global Forwarding) sold 12,209 shares for an estimated $1,215,723

MICHAEL D. CASTAGNETTO (Pres, NAST) sold 5,016 shares for an estimated $499,593

$CHRW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 332 institutional investors add shares of $CHRW stock to their portfolio, and 296 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

