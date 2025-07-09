New Analyst Forecast: $CHRW Given $118.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHRW. Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a price target of 118.0 for CHRW.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CHRW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHRW forecast page.
$CHRW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHRW recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $CHRW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $114.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $118.0 on 07/09/2025
- Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $121.0 on 07/08/2025
- Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $129.0 on 07/03/2025
- Daniel Moore from Baird set a target price of $105.0 on 07/01/2025
- Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $120.0 on 06/24/2025
- Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a target price of $117.0 on 05/16/2025
- Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $90.0 on 05/01/2025
$CHRW Insider Trading Activity
$CHRW insiders have traded $CHRW stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHRW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANGELA K. FREEMAN (CHRO and ESG Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,700 shares for an estimated $1,358,442.
- MICHAEL JOHN SHORT (President, Global Forwarding) sold 12,209 shares for an estimated $1,215,723
- MICHAEL D. CASTAGNETTO (Pres, NAST) sold 5,016 shares for an estimated $499,593
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CHRW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 332 institutional investors add shares of $CHRW stock to their portfolio, and 296 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 2,986,261 shares (-72.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $305,793,126
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 2,299,150 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $235,432,960
- CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 1,662,009 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $170,189,721
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 809,196 shares (+1119.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,861,670
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 600,058 shares (-48.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,445,939
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 547,553 shares (-18.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,069,427
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH added 463,216 shares (+144.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,433,318
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.