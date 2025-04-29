New Analyst Forecast: $CHDN Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHDN. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CHDN.

$CHDN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHDN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

$CHDN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CHDN stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHDN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.

$CHDN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 206 institutional investors add shares of $CHDN stock to their portfolio, and 200 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

