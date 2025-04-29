New Analyst Forecast: $CHDN Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHDN. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CHDN.
$CHDN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHDN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CHDN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHDN forecast page.
$CHDN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CHDN stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHDN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$CHDN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 206 institutional investors add shares of $CHDN stock to their portfolio, and 200 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 1,310,459 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $174,998,694
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 713,891 shares (-37.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,333,004
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 624,465 shares (+51.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,391,056
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 510,331 shares (+28864.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,682,464
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 366,283 shares (+25.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,913,431
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 343,323 shares (-4.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,847,353
- FMR LLC added 214,694 shares (+6.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,670,236
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.