New Analyst Forecast: $CHCO Given $137.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHCO. Manuel Navas from DA Davidson set a price target of 137.0 for CHCO.
$CHCO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHCO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CHCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $136.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Manuel Navas from DA Davidson set a target price of $137.0 on 07/24/2025
- Catherine Mealor from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $135.0 on 07/23/2025
$CHCO Insider Trading Activity
$CHCO insiders have traded $CHCO stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID L BUMGARNER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,425 shares for an estimated $287,832.
- JAMES M. PARSONS purchased 2,200 shares for an estimated $269,225
- MICHAEL T JR QUINLAN (EVP, Retail Banking) sold 1,400 shares for an estimated $162,714
- CHARLES W FAIRCHILDS sold 500 shares for an estimated $60,250
- ROBERT D FISHER has made 2 purchases buying 354 shares for an estimated $41,916 and 0 sales.
- W H III FILE has made 2 purchases buying 252 shares for an estimated $29,751 and 0 sales.
- DIANE W STRONG-TREISTER has made 2 purchases buying 236 shares for an estimated $27,909 and 0 sales.
- JAVIER A REYES purchased 116 shares for an estimated $13,539
- JAMES A HOYER purchased 19 shares for an estimated $2,204
$CHCO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $CHCO stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC added 123,394 shares (+24.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,495,093
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 80,493 shares (-48.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,455,512
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 69,030 shares (-26.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,108,954
- STATE STREET CORP removed 47,257 shares (-6.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,551,279
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 37,397 shares (-98.6%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $4,578,140
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 31,552 shares (+126.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,706,413
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 29,302 shares (+5.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,442,105
