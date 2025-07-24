New Analyst Forecast: $CHCO Given $137.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHCO. Manuel Navas from DA Davidson set a price target of 137.0 for CHCO.

$CHCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHCO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CHCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $136.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Manuel Navas from DA Davidson set a target price of $137.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Catherine Mealor from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $135.0 on 07/23/2025

$CHCO Insider Trading Activity

$CHCO insiders have traded $CHCO stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID L BUMGARNER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,425 shares for an estimated $287,832 .

. JAMES M. PARSONS purchased 2,200 shares for an estimated $269,225

MICHAEL T JR QUINLAN (EVP, Retail Banking) sold 1,400 shares for an estimated $162,714

CHARLES W FAIRCHILDS sold 500 shares for an estimated $60,250

ROBERT D FISHER has made 2 purchases buying 354 shares for an estimated $41,916 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. W H III FILE has made 2 purchases buying 252 shares for an estimated $29,751 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DIANE W STRONG-TREISTER has made 2 purchases buying 236 shares for an estimated $27,909 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAVIER A REYES purchased 116 shares for an estimated $13,539

JAMES A HOYER purchased 19 shares for an estimated $2,204

$CHCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $CHCO stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.