New Analyst Forecast: $CCK Given $117.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CCK. George Staphos from B of A Securities set a price target of 117.0 for CCK.
$CCK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CCK recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $CCK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $117.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- George Staphos from B of A Securities set a target price of $117.0 on 07/09/2025
- Curt Woodworth from UBS set a target price of $125.0 on 07/09/2025
- Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup set a target price of $129.0 on 07/03/2025
- Pamela Kaufman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $118.0 on 06/25/2025
- Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $120.0 on 05/01/2025
- Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a target price of $101.0 on 04/30/2025
- Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $117.0 on 04/30/2025
$CCK Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CCK stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 05/08.
$CCK Insider Trading Activity
$CCK insiders have traded $CCK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GERARD H GIFFORD (EVP & COO) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $678,965
- CHRISTY L. KALAUS (VP & Corp Controller) sold 2,130 shares for an estimated $211,743
- MATT MADEKSZA (President - Transit Packaging) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $148,500
$CCK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 270 institutional investors add shares of $CCK stock to their portfolio, and 248 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 3,091,901 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $275,983,083
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 2,073,245 shares (+262.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $185,057,848
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,383,624 shares (+412.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $123,502,278
- SESSA CAPITAL IM, L.P. removed 1,033,681 shares (-34.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,266,366
- SWEDBANK AB added 788,818 shares (+114.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,409,894
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 682,919 shares (-33.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,957,349
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 642,183 shares (-75.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,321,254
