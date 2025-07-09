New Analyst Forecast: $CCK Given $117.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CCK. George Staphos from B of A Securities set a price target of 117.0 for CCK.

$CCK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CCK recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $CCK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $117.0.

Here are some recent targets:

George Staphos from B of A Securities set a target price of $117.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Curt Woodworth from UBS set a target price of $125.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup set a target price of $129.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Pamela Kaufman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $118.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $120.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a target price of $101.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $117.0 on 04/30/2025

$CCK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CCK stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 05/08.

$CCK Insider Trading Activity

$CCK insiders have traded $CCK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERARD H GIFFORD (EVP & COO) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $678,965

CHRISTY L. KALAUS (VP & Corp Controller) sold 2,130 shares for an estimated $211,743

MATT MADEKSZA (President - Transit Packaging) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $148,500

$CCK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 270 institutional investors add shares of $CCK stock to their portfolio, and 248 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

