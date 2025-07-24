New Analyst Forecast: $CBRE Given $147.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CBRE. Jade Rahmani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 147.0 for CBRE.

$CBRE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CBRE recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CBRE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $147.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jade Rahmani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $147.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $147.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Alex Kramm from UBS set a target price of $146.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Ronald Kamdem from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $170.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Anthony Paolone from JP Morgan set a target price of $141.0 on 04/10/2025

$CBRE Insider Trading Activity

$CBRE insiders have traded $CBRE stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EMMA E. GIAMARTINO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,972 shares for an estimated $505,965 .

. LINDSEY S CAPLAN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,432 shares for an estimated $480,480 .

. CHAD J DOELLINGER (Chief Legal & Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,540 shares for an estimated $194,617.

$CBRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 433 institutional investors add shares of $CBRE stock to their portfolio, and 469 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

