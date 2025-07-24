Stocks
CBRE

New Analyst Forecast: $CBRE Given $147.0 Price Target

July 24, 2025 — 12:20 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CBRE. Jade Rahmani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 147.0 for CBRE.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CBRE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CBRE forecast page.

$CBRE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CBRE recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CBRE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $147.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jade Rahmani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $147.0 on 07/24/2025
  • Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $147.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Alex Kramm from UBS set a target price of $146.0 on 07/02/2025
  • Ronald Kamdem from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $170.0 on 06/12/2025
  • Anthony Paolone from JP Morgan set a target price of $141.0 on 04/10/2025
$CBRE Insider Trading Activity

$CBRE insiders have traded $CBRE stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • EMMA E. GIAMARTINO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,972 shares for an estimated $505,965.
  • LINDSEY S CAPLAN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,432 shares for an estimated $480,480.
  • CHAD J DOELLINGER (Chief Legal & Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,540 shares for an estimated $194,617.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CBRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 433 institutional investors add shares of $CBRE stock to their portfolio, and 469 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

