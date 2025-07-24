New Analyst Forecast: $CBRE Given $147.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CBRE. Jade Rahmani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 147.0 for CBRE.
$CBRE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CBRE recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CBRE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $147.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jade Rahmani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $147.0 on 07/24/2025
- Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $147.0 on 07/08/2025
- Alex Kramm from UBS set a target price of $146.0 on 07/02/2025
- Ronald Kamdem from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $170.0 on 06/12/2025
- Anthony Paolone from JP Morgan set a target price of $141.0 on 04/10/2025
$CBRE Insider Trading Activity
$CBRE insiders have traded $CBRE stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EMMA E. GIAMARTINO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,972 shares for an estimated $505,965.
- LINDSEY S CAPLAN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,432 shares for an estimated $480,480.
- CHAD J DOELLINGER (Chief Legal & Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,540 shares for an estimated $194,617.
$CBRE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 433 institutional investors add shares of $CBRE stock to their portfolio, and 469 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD added 3,806,861 shares (+262.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $497,861,281
- GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP removed 3,192,849 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $417,560,792
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 2,680,337 shares (+217.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $350,534,472
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 1,917,528 shares (-36.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $250,774,311
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 1,280,205 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $179,382,324
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 1,092,239 shares (-10.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $142,843,016
- MORGAN STANLEY added 965,103 shares (+20.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $126,216,170
