New Analyst Forecast: $CASY Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CASY. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $CASY.
$CASY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CASY in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/11/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/11/2025
- Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/10/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/01/2025
$CASY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CASY recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CASY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $515.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Irene Nattel from RBC Capital set a target price of $542.0 on 07/09/2025
- Bonnie Herzog from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $450.0 on 06/11/2025
- Kelly Bania from BMO Capital set a target price of $515.0 on 06/11/2025
- Bradley Thomas from Keybanc set a target price of $550.0 on 06/11/2025
- Anthony Bonadio from Wells Fargo set a target price of $540.0 on 06/11/2025
- Pooran Sharma from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $490.0 on 06/10/2025
- Michael Montani from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $460.0 on 04/01/2025
$CASY Insider Trading Activity
$CASY insiders have traded $CASY stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CASY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DARREN M REBELEZ (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $10,156,643.
- STEPHEN P JR BRAMLAGE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,238 shares for an estimated $4,702,791.
- WILLIAMS ENA KOSCHEL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $4,063,747.
- THOMAS P JR BRENNAN (Chief Merch. Officer) sold 6,600 shares for an estimated $3,339,798
- CHAD MICHAEL FRAZELL (Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,808 shares for an estimated $2,423,110.
- LARREE M RENDA sold 4,762 shares for an estimated $2,008,992
- KATRINA S LINDSEY (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,250 shares for an estimated $1,121,391.
- ALLISON M. WING sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $502,160
- MIKE SPANOS has made 2 purchases buying 456 shares for an estimated $200,614 and 0 sales.
$CASY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 360 institutional investors add shares of $CASY stock to their portfolio, and 296 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 816,110 shares (+190.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $354,224,384
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 369,100 shares (+72089.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $160,204,164
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 306,628 shares (+42.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $133,088,817
- THIRD POINT LLC added 300,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $130,212,000
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 175,372 shares (+51.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,118,462
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 150,442 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,297,845
- MORGAN STANLEY added 134,865 shares (+8.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,536,804
