New Analyst Forecast: $CASY Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CASY. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $CASY.

$CASY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CASY in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/11/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/11/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/10/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/01/2025

$CASY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CASY recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CASY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $515.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Irene Nattel from RBC Capital set a target price of $542.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Bonnie Herzog from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $450.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Kelly Bania from BMO Capital set a target price of $515.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Bradley Thomas from Keybanc set a target price of $550.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Anthony Bonadio from Wells Fargo set a target price of $540.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Pooran Sharma from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $490.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Michael Montani from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $460.0 on 04/01/2025

$CASY Insider Trading Activity

$CASY insiders have traded $CASY stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CASY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DARREN M REBELEZ (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $10,156,643 .

. STEPHEN P JR BRAMLAGE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,238 shares for an estimated $4,702,791 .

. WILLIAMS ENA KOSCHEL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $4,063,747 .

. THOMAS P JR BRENNAN (Chief Merch. Officer) sold 6,600 shares for an estimated $3,339,798

CHAD MICHAEL FRAZELL (Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,808 shares for an estimated $2,423,110 .

. LARREE M RENDA sold 4,762 shares for an estimated $2,008,992

KATRINA S LINDSEY (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,250 shares for an estimated $1,121,391 .

. ALLISON M. WING sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $502,160

MIKE SPANOS has made 2 purchases buying 456 shares for an estimated $200,614 and 0 sales.

$CASY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 360 institutional investors add shares of $CASY stock to their portfolio, and 296 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

