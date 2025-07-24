New Analyst Forecast: $CACI Given $550.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CACI. Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a price target of 550.0 for CACI.
We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CACI. Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a price target of 550.0 for CACI.
$CACI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CACI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CACI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $513.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $550.0 on 07/24/2025
- Jonathan Siegmann from Stifel set a target price of $576.0 on 06/24/2025
- David Strauss from Barclays set a target price of $510.0 on 04/29/2025
- Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $513.0 on 04/28/2025
- Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $455.0 on 03/25/2025
$CACI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CACI stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CACI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 01/31 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/27 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/22, 02/18.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/11.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$CACI Insider Trading Activity
$CACI insiders have traded $CACI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CACI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM L JEWS sold 1,036 shares for an estimated $494,607
- DEBORA A PLUNKETT sold 309 shares for an estimated $112,358
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CACI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 278 institutional investors add shares of $CACI stock to their portfolio, and 324 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 757,963 shares (+2128.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $278,111,783
- MORGAN STANLEY added 402,361 shares (+26.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $147,634,298
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 327,008 shares (+14514.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $119,985,775
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 266,556 shares (+1254.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,804,727
- FIL LTD added 241,158 shares (+2114.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,485,693
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 217,476 shares (-85.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,796,293
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 215,910 shares (-91.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,221,697
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
