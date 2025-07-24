New Analyst Forecast: $BPOP Given $140.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BPOP. Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a price target of 140.0 for BPOP.

$BPOP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BPOP recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $BPOP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $125.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a target price of $140.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $140.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $123.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $125.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital set a target price of $110.0 on 01/29/2025

$BPOP Insider Trading Activity

$BPOP insiders have traded $BPOP stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BPOP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELI SEPULVEDA (Executive Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,050,676

EDUARDO J. NEGRON (Executive Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,040,198

LUIS E. CESTERO (Executive Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,033,969

GILBERTO MONZON (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 9,600 shares for an estimated $984,682

CAMILLE BURCKHART (Executive Vice President) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $728,980

ADORNO DENISSA RODRIGUEZ (Senior VP & Comptroller) sold 500 shares for an estimated $52,213

$BPOP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $BPOP stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

