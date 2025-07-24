New Analyst Forecast: $BPOP Given $140.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BPOP. Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a price target of 140.0 for BPOP.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BPOP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BPOP forecast page.
$BPOP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BPOP recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $BPOP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $125.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a target price of $140.0 on 07/24/2025
- Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $140.0 on 07/08/2025
- Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $123.0 on 05/15/2025
- Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $125.0 on 04/24/2025
- Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital set a target price of $110.0 on 01/29/2025
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $BPOP Data Alerts
Sign Up
$BPOP Insider Trading Activity
$BPOP insiders have traded $BPOP stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BPOP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ELI SEPULVEDA (Executive Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,050,676
- EDUARDO J. NEGRON (Executive Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,040,198
- LUIS E. CESTERO (Executive Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,033,969
- GILBERTO MONZON (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 9,600 shares for an estimated $984,682
- CAMILLE BURCKHART (Executive Vice President) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $728,980
- ADORNO DENISSA RODRIGUEZ (Senior VP & Comptroller) sold 500 shares for an estimated $52,213
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BPOP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $BPOP stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 989,090 shares (-75.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,362,243
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 897,410 shares (+147.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,893,761
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 495,325 shares (+52.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,753,170
- POLARIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 375,018 shares (-28.1%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $41,330,733
- STATE STREET CORP removed 361,402 shares (-14.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,382,702
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 359,385 shares (-59.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,196,392
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 201,331 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,596,944
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.