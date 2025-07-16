New Analyst Forecast: $BNL Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BNL. Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a price target of 16.0 for BNL.

$BNL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BNL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BNL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a target price of $16.0 on 07/16/2025

Mitch Germain from JMP Securities set a target price of $21.0 on 06/02/2025

Ki Bin Kim from Truist Securities set a target price of $18.0 on 05/05/2025

Mitch Germain from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $21.0 on 02/21/2025

$BNL Insider Trading Activity

$BNL insiders have traded $BNL stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BNL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RYAN M ALBANO (President & COO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $165,200

LAURIE A. HAWKES purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $161,400

JOHN DAVID MORAGNE (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $161,300

RICHARD P IMPERIALE has made 4 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $160,837 and 0 sales.

JOSEPH SAFFIRE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $160,799

MICHAEL A COKE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $160,655

LAURA L. FELICE purchased 9,250 shares for an estimated $151,330

JESSICA DURAN purchased 6,173 shares for an estimated $99,447

KEVIN FENNELL (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $79,350

JAMES H WATTERS has made 2 purchases buying 4,000 shares for an estimated $64,220 and 0 sales.

DAVID M JACOBSTEIN purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $24,420

$BNL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $BNL stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

