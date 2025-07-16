New Analyst Forecast: $BNL Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BNL. Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a price target of 16.0 for BNL.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BNL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BNL forecast page.
$BNL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BNL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BNL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a target price of $16.0 on 07/16/2025
- Mitch Germain from JMP Securities set a target price of $21.0 on 06/02/2025
- Ki Bin Kim from Truist Securities set a target price of $18.0 on 05/05/2025
- Mitch Germain from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $21.0 on 02/21/2025
$BNL Insider Trading Activity
$BNL insiders have traded $BNL stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BNL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RYAN M ALBANO (President & COO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $165,200
- LAURIE A. HAWKES purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $161,400
- JOHN DAVID MORAGNE (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $161,300
- RICHARD P IMPERIALE has made 4 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $160,837 and 0 sales.
- JOSEPH SAFFIRE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $160,799
- MICHAEL A COKE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $160,655
- LAURA L. FELICE purchased 9,250 shares for an estimated $151,330
- JESSICA DURAN purchased 6,173 shares for an estimated $99,447
- KEVIN FENNELL (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $79,350
- JAMES H WATTERS has made 2 purchases buying 4,000 shares for an estimated $64,220 and 0 sales.
- DAVID M JACOBSTEIN purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $24,420
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BNL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $BNL stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 2,529,708 shares (-85.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,106,224
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 2,222,630 shares (-15.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,873,615
- HEITMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES LLC added 1,701,740 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,997,649
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,059,383 shares (+326.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,051,886
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 772,212 shares (+101.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,158,492
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 691,248 shares (-36.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,778,865
- VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT N.V. added 683,455 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,646,073
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.