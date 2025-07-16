Stocks
BNL

New Analyst Forecast: $BNL Given $16.0 Price Target

July 16, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BNL. Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a price target of 16.0 for BNL.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BNL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BNL forecast page.

$BNL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BNL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BNL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a target price of $16.0 on 07/16/2025
  • Mitch Germain from JMP Securities set a target price of $21.0 on 06/02/2025
  • Ki Bin Kim from Truist Securities set a target price of $18.0 on 05/05/2025
  • Mitch Germain from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $21.0 on 02/21/2025

$BNL Insider Trading Activity

$BNL insiders have traded $BNL stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BNL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RYAN M ALBANO (President & COO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $165,200
  • LAURIE A. HAWKES purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $161,400
  • JOHN DAVID MORAGNE (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $161,300
  • RICHARD P IMPERIALE has made 4 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $160,837 and 0 sales.
  • JOSEPH SAFFIRE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $160,799
  • MICHAEL A COKE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $160,655
  • LAURA L. FELICE purchased 9,250 shares for an estimated $151,330
  • JESSICA DURAN purchased 6,173 shares for an estimated $99,447
  • KEVIN FENNELL (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $79,350
  • JAMES H WATTERS has made 2 purchases buying 4,000 shares for an estimated $64,220 and 0 sales.
  • DAVID M JACOBSTEIN purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $24,420

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BNL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $BNL stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

BNL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.