New Analyst Forecast: $BFC Given $130.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BFC. Brendan Nosal from Hovde Group set a price target of 130.0 for BFC.
$BFC Insider Trading Activity
$BFC insiders have traded $BFC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN E JOHNSON sold 2,400 shares for an estimated $255,072
- MICHAEL S STAYER-SUPRICK purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $102,070
- DANIEL C MCCONEGHY purchased 380 shares for an estimated $40,173
$BFC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $BFC stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CREATIVE PLANNING added 52,749 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,226,898
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 26,415 shares (-3.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,661,047
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 24,635 shares (+103.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,441,082
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 23,762 shares (-76.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,354,576
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 18,861 shares (+42.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,868,936
- MERIT FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC removed 16,554 shares (-9.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,667,649
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 11,096 shares (+57.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,099,502
