New Analyst Forecast: $BEP Given $44.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BEP. Frederic Bastien from Raymond James set a price target of 44.0 for BEP.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BEP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BEP forecast page.
$BEP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BEP recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $BEP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Frederic Bastien from Raymond James set a target price of $44.0 on 07/18/2025
- Mark Jarvi from CIBC set a target price of $30.0 on 05/05/2025
- Jonathan Reeder from Wells Fargo set a target price of $27.0 on 05/05/2025
- Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $27.0 on 04/03/2025
- Robert Hope from Scotiabank set a target price of $29.0 on 02/13/2025
- Nelson Ng from RBC Capital set a target price of $31.0 on 02/03/2025
- Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a target price of $28.0 on 01/23/2025
$BEP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $BEP stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 3,465,076 shares (-39.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,786,084
- FMR LLC removed 2,512,584 shares (-58.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,678,861
- FIL LTD removed 1,505,946 shares (-15.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,371,763
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,357,589 shares (+112.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,084,172
- CIBC ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,307,013 shares (-15.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,963,408
- LIONTRUST INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLP removed 1,181,278 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,177,120
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 1,126,027 shares (-76.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,952,758
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.