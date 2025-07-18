New Analyst Forecast: $BEP Given $44.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BEP. Frederic Bastien from Raymond James set a price target of 44.0 for BEP.

$BEP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BEP recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $BEP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Frederic Bastien from Raymond James set a target price of $44.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Mark Jarvi from CIBC set a target price of $30.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Jonathan Reeder from Wells Fargo set a target price of $27.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $27.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 Robert Hope from Scotiabank set a target price of $29.0 on 02/13/2025

on 02/13/2025 Nelson Ng from RBC Capital set a target price of $31.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a target price of $28.0 on 01/23/2025

$BEP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $BEP stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

