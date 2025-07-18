New Analyst Forecast: $BANF Given $132.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BANF. Wood Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 132.0 for BANF.
$BANF Insider Trading Activity
$BANF insiders have traded $BANF stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BANF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- F FORD DRUMMOND (Director) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,813,355.
- WILLIAM SCOTT MARTIN (Director) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,191,255
- DARRYL SCHMIDT (Executive Vice President) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $610,315
- RANDY FORAKER (Executive Vice President) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $506,444
$BANF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $BANF stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP added 363,014 shares (+38.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,884,348
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 91,502 shares (-41.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,053,324
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 63,140 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $7,805,366
- EDGESTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. added 60,391 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,635,159
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 50,507 shares (-28.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,549,204
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 42,034 shares (+17.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,618,275
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 39,359 shares (-1.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,324,373
