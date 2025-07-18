New Analyst Forecast: $BANF Given $132.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BANF. Wood Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 132.0 for BANF.

$BANF Insider Trading Activity

$BANF insiders have traded $BANF stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BANF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

F FORD DRUMMOND (Director) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,813,355 .

. WILLIAM SCOTT MARTIN (Director) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,191,255

DARRYL SCHMIDT (Executive Vice President) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $610,315

RANDY FORAKER (Executive Vice President) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $506,444

$BANF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $BANF stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

