New Analyst Forecast: $ASGN Given $51.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ASGN. Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a price target of 51.0 for ASGN.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASGN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ASGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $51.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Surinder Thind from Jefferies set a target price of $42.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $55.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Kevin Mcveigh from UBS set a target price of $54.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $75.0 on 04/15/2025

$ASGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $ASGN stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

