New Analyst Forecast: $ASGN Given $51.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ASGN. Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a price target of 51.0 for ASGN.
$ASGN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASGN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ASGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $51.0 on 07/24/2025
- Surinder Thind from Jefferies set a target price of $42.0 on 07/07/2025
- Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $55.0 on 04/25/2025
- Kevin Mcveigh from UBS set a target price of $54.0 on 04/24/2025
- Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $75.0 on 04/15/2025
$ASGN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $ASGN stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 879,773 shares (+114404.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,443,294
- FMR LLC added 660,001 shares (+17.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,593,263
- GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC removed 460,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,008,106
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 389,900 shares (+5918.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,571,498
- REINHART PARTNERS, LLC. added 353,419 shares (+53.1%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $17,646,210
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 309,790 shares (-49.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,522,965
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 257,848 shares (-97.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,249,580
