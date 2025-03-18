New Analyst Forecast: $ARRY Given $7.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ARRY. An analyst from RBC Capital set a price target of 7.0 for ARRY.
$ARRY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARRY recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ARRY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $7.0 on 03/17/2025
- An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $10.0 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $8.0 on 03/06/2025
- Julian Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $8.0 on 10/21/2024
- Jordan Levy from Truist Financial set a target price of $10.0 on 10/16/2024
- Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $9.0 on 10/14/2024
$ARRY Insider Trading Activity
$ARRY insiders have traded $ARRY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN G. HOSTETLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 14,430 shares for an estimated $100,037 and 0 sales.
- NEIL MANNING (President & COO) purchased 5,700 shares for an estimated $29,697
$ARRY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $ARRY stock to their portfolio, and 197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SOURCEROCK GROUP LLC removed 7,433,751 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,899,856
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 5,282,916 shares (-69.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,908,812
- UBS GROUP AG added 5,036,628 shares (+294.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,421,233
- ACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 4,282,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $28,261,200
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 3,466,947 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,940,359
- GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC added 3,020,200 shares (+37.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,242,008
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 2,936,304 shares (+2469.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,735,276
