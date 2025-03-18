New Analyst Forecast: $ARRY Given $7.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ARRY. An analyst from RBC Capital set a price target of 7.0 for ARRY.

$ARRY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARRY recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ARRY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $7.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $10.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $8.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Julian Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $8.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Jordan Levy from Truist Financial set a target price of $10.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $9.0 on 10/14/2024

$ARRY Insider Trading Activity

$ARRY insiders have traded $ARRY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN G. HOSTETLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 14,430 shares for an estimated $100,037 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. NEIL MANNING (President & COO) purchased 5,700 shares for an estimated $29,697

$ARRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $ARRY stock to their portfolio, and 197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

