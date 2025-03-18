News & Insights

New Analyst Forecast: $ARRY Given $7.0 Price Target

March 18, 2025 — 02:21 pm EDT

March 18, 2025 — 02:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ARRY. An analyst from RBC Capital set a price target of 7.0 for ARRY.

$ARRY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARRY recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ARRY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $7.0 on 03/17/2025
  • An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $10.0 on 03/07/2025
  • An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $8.0 on 03/06/2025
  • Julian Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $8.0 on 10/21/2024
  • Jordan Levy from Truist Financial set a target price of $10.0 on 10/16/2024
  • Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $9.0 on 10/14/2024

$ARRY Insider Trading Activity

$ARRY insiders have traded $ARRY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KEVIN G. HOSTETLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 14,430 shares for an estimated $100,037 and 0 sales.
  • NEIL MANNING (President & COO) purchased 5,700 shares for an estimated $29,697

$ARRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $ARRY stock to their portfolio, and 197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

