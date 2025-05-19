New Analyst Forecast: $AOMR Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AOMR. Doug Harter from UBS set a price target of 10.0 for AOMR.
$AOMR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AOMR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AOMR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Doug Harter from UBS set a target price of $10.0 on 05/14/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $11.0 on 03/05/2025
$AOMR Insider Trading Activity
$AOMR insiders have traded $AOMR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AOMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP DAVIDSON sold 452,659 shares for an estimated $4,413,425
- JONATHAN MORGAN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $45,481
$AOMR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $AOMR stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VIVALDI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 165,583 shares (-60.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,578,005
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 118,213 shares (-67.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,126,569
- ALPINE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 102,971 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $981,313
- O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 82,956 shares (+94.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $790,570
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 73,749 shares (+254.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $702,827
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 72,555 shares (+83.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $691,449
- JACOBS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 67,348 shares (-19.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $641,826
