New Analyst Forecast: $AMTM Given $30.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMTM. Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a price target of 30.0 for AMTM.

$AMTM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMTM recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AMTM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $30.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Mariana Perez Mora from B of A Securities set a target price of $24.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $24.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Andre Madrid from BTIG set a target price of $30.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $21.0 on 03/20/2025

$AMTM Insider Trading Activity

$AMTM insiders have traded $AMTM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN J. DEMETRIOU (Executive Chair) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,080,699

BARBARA LOUGHRAN purchased 4,600 shares for an estimated $97,635

