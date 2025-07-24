New Analyst Forecast: $AMTM Given $30.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMTM. Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a price target of 30.0 for AMTM.
$AMTM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMTM recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AMTM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $30.0 on 07/24/2025
- Mariana Perez Mora from B of A Securities set a target price of $24.0 on 06/10/2025
- Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $24.0 on 05/21/2025
- Andre Madrid from BTIG set a target price of $30.0 on 04/15/2025
- Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $21.0 on 03/20/2025
$AMTM Insider Trading Activity
$AMTM insiders have traded $AMTM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN J. DEMETRIOU (Executive Chair) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,080,699
- BARBARA LOUGHRAN purchased 4,600 shares for an estimated $97,635
