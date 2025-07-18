Stocks
ALVO

New Analyst Forecast: $ALVO Given $14.0 Price Target

July 18, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ALVO. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 14.0 for ALVO.

$ALVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $ALVO stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,401,421 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,551,741
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 995,538 shares (+31.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,626,852
  • SCULPTOR CAPITAL LP removed 565,359 shares (-93.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,467,021
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 469,680 shares (-31.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,541,805
  • POINTSTATE CAPITAL LP removed 67,040 shares (-5.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $648,276
  • OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 57,222 shares (-3.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $553,336
  • LODBROK CAPITAL LLP removed 25,087 shares (-13.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $242,591

