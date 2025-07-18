New Analyst Forecast: $ALVO Given $14.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ALVO. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 14.0 for ALVO.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ALVO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ALVO forecast page.
$ALVO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $ALVO stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,401,421 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,551,741
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 995,538 shares (+31.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,626,852
- SCULPTOR CAPITAL LP removed 565,359 shares (-93.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,467,021
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 469,680 shares (-31.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,541,805
- POINTSTATE CAPITAL LP removed 67,040 shares (-5.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $648,276
- OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 57,222 shares (-3.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $553,336
- LODBROK CAPITAL LLP removed 25,087 shares (-13.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $242,591
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.