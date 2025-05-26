New Analyst Forecast: $ADC Given $77.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ADC. Richard Hightower from Barclays set a price target of 77.0 for ADC.

$ADC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ADC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $79.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $77.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Simon Yarmak from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $82.5 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Brad Heffern from RBC Capital set a target price of $79.0 on 01/07/2025

$ADC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ADC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

$ADC Insider Trading Activity

$ADC insiders have traded $ADC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN JR RAKOLTA has made 3 purchases buying 58,355 shares for an estimated $4,128,744 and 0 sales.

$ADC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of $ADC stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

