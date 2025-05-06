New Analyst Forecast: $ACGL Given $108.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ACGL. Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a price target of 108.0 for ACGL.

$ACGL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ACGL stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACGL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

$ACGL Insider Trading Activity

$ACGL insiders have traded $ACGL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LOUIS T PETRILLO (OFFICER OF SUBSIDIARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,000 shares for an estimated $1,927,334.

$ACGL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 408 institutional investors add shares of $ACGL stock to their portfolio, and 421 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

