New Analyst Coverage Puts These 5 Stocks in the Spotlight

With restrictive monetary policy, sticky inflation, widening fiscal deficits and tariff-related uncertainty limiting broad market expansion, new analyst coverage has become increasingly important for investors, and stock selection is being driven more by company-specific fundamentals than macro momentum. Fresh analyst initiations and rating changes provide updated assessments of earnings resilience, competitive positioning, valuation and industry trends, helping investors identify businesses capable of outperforming despite a challenging economic environment. As markets closely monitor inflation and the Fed's policy path, new research coverage can also act as a key catalyst by improving visibility, boosting investor awareness and influencing institutional capital allocation.



Five stocks that have recently attracted analyst attention are Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated BSET, Glass House Brands Inc. GLAS, Arrow Financial Corporation AROW, Northrim BanCorp, Inc. NRIM and John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. JBSS, likely drawing increased investor interest.

The Power of Analyst Coverage

In the dynamic world of investments, the importance of new analyst coverage lies in the invaluable data it brings to the table, providing investors with essential insights for making informed decisions.



Investors often view coverage initiation as a positive indicator, interpreting it as a signal that the stock in question holds unique value. Analysts, acting as intermediaries with extensive access to relevant data, contribute significantly to the market's efficiency. This faith in analysts' research stems from the fear that a lack of information may lead to market inefficiencies.



Stocks are not chosen randomly for coverage. They are rather carefully selected, reflecting a positive outlook envisioned by analysts. The ratings on newly covered stocks are often more favorable than those on continuously covered stocks, creating an environment of increased investor interest.



The impact of new analyst coverage on stock prices is substantial. Stocks typically experience an upward price movement with new analyst coverage compared to a rating upgrade under existing coverage. Positive recommendations, such as Buy and Strong Buy, tend to generate a significantly positive price reaction, while analysts rarely initiate coverage with a Strong Sell or Sell recommendation.



The strategy of betting on stocks with increased analyst coverage over the last few weeks proves effective. Investors pay closer attention to companies receiving new recommendations, making them more appealing for portfolio managers looking to build positions.



In conclusion, the recent surge in analyst coverage for stocks like BSET, GLAS, AROW, NRIM and JBSS underscores the importance of staying attuned to market dynamics. For investors seeking opportunities, stocks attracting new analyst coverage present a promising avenue for building a robust and informed investment portfolio.

Screening Criteria

The Number of Broker Ratings is greater than the Number of Broker Ratings four weeks ago (this will shortlist stocks that have recent new coverage).



Average Broker Rating less than Average Broker Rating four weeks ago (“less than” means “better than” four weeks ago).



Increased analyst coverage and improving average rating are the primary criteria of this strategy, but one should also consider other relevant parameters to make it foolproof.

Here are the other screening parameters:

Price greater than or equal to $5 (as a stock below $5 will not likely create significant interest for most investors).



Average Daily Volume greater than or equal to 100,000 shares (if the volume isn’t enough, it will not attract individual investors).

Here are five of the seven stocks that passed the screen:

Bassett Furniture: Virginia-based Bassett Furniture designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and retails home furnishings across the United States. BSET currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Bassett Furniture shares have gained 28.3% year to date (YTD), outperforming the industry’s 6% rise. BSET has seen an upward estimate revision for fiscal 2026 earnings per share (EPS) to 89 cents from 84 cents over the past seven days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 18.7% and 55.6%, respectively.



Arrow: Headquartered in Glens Falls, NY, Arrow is a bank holding company that offers commercial and consumer banking, along with other financial services, across the United States. AROW currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Arrow shares have rallied 30% YTD, outperforming the industry’s 20.6% rise. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS suggests a 40.7% jump from a year ago. It also has a VGM Score of B.



Northrim: Anchorage-based Northrim is the holding company for Northrim Bank, which provides commercial banking services to businesses and professionals. NRIM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



NRIM shares have gained 2.1% YTD compared with the industry’s 11.5% rise. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS indicates 9.2% growth from a year ago. It also has a VGM Score of B.



John B. Sanfilippo & Son: Based in Elgin, IL, John B. Sanfilippo & Son processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures. JBSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



JBSS shares have jumped 19.9% YTD and outperformed the industry’s 6% growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBSS’ current-year EPS calls for 16.3% growth from a year ago. It also has a VGM Score of A.



Glass House: Long Beach, CA-based Glass House operates as an integrated cannabis company. GLAS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Glass House shares have lost 7.3% since their inception on June 30, 2026. Yet, GLAS has seen an upward estimate revision for 2026 loss per share to 11 cents from 27 cents over the past 30 days. For 2027, GLAS has seen an upward estimate revision for 2026 EPS to 14 cents from a 14-cent loss over the past 30 days.

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John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northrim BanCorp Inc (NRIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Glass House Brands Inc. (GLAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.