New American High Income Fund Reorganizes with T. Rowe Price

The New America High Income Fund Inc. has announced that its shareholders have approved a plan to reorganize into the T. Rowe Price High Yield Fund, with the transition expected by February 21, 2025. This move aims to streamline operations and broaden investor access, as shares of the Fund will convert to Investor Class shares of the T. Rowe Price Fund. Additionally, new board members have been elected, bringing fresh perspectives to the fund’s management.

