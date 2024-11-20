New American High Income Fund Reorganizes with T. Rowe Price

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
New American High Income Fund Inc ( (HYB) ) has provided an update.
The New America High Income Fund Inc. has announced that its shareholders have approved a plan to reorganize into the T. Rowe Price High Yield Fund, with the transition expected by February 21, 2025. This move aims to streamline operations and broaden investor access, as shares of the Fund will convert to Investor Class shares of the T. Rowe Price Fund. Additionally, new board members have been elected, bringing fresh perspectives to the fund’s management.
See more data about HYB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.