New Age Exploration Reports Promising Gold Findings

New Age Exploration Limited has reported promising results from its Phase 1 drilling at the Wagyu Gold Project in Western Australia, with significant gold mineralisation detected across multiple drill sites. The project, situated near De Grey Mining’s renowned Hemi Gold Deposit, continues to show potential with further drilling and exploration set to expand on these findings. Additionally, the company has raised $1.75 million to bolster its exploration efforts, including upcoming drilling at its Lammerlaw site in New Zealand.

