New Absolute Return ETF from Twin Oaks

October 15, 2024 — 04:30 am EDT

New Absolute Return ETF from Twin Oaks

Twin Oak ETF Company has introduced its first fund, the Twin Oak Short Horizon Absolute Return ETF (TOAK), which started trading on the NYSE Arca on August 20, 2024. The ETF will feature active management and securities with less than one year duration. 

 

It caters primarily to family offices and tax-conscious investors, offering a new option in the active ETF space. According to Twin Oak CEO Zach Wainwright, the fund combines high-quality portfolio management with the tax efficiency and accessibility of an ETF. 

 

Co-managed by Wainwright and Greg Stoner, the ETF marks the firm's first step in bringing institutional-level strategies to a wider audience. Twin Oak's goal is to offer innovative investment solutions through a tax-aware approach.

Finsum: These absolute return strategies aren’t without risk but they can be a way to generate less correlated returns in the current environment. 

 

