Nevro resumed with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo resumed coverage of Nevro (NVRO) with an Equal Weight rating and $5 price target Wells believes Nevro is comfortable with consensus implying a return to year over year sales growth in the second half of 2025, though the firm does not see upside to Street estimates, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Easier y/y comps, lessened competitive trialing, AdaptivAI ramp, continued healthy growth in painful diabetic neuropathy, adding new sales territories, and Vyrsa ramping could support 2025 growth, the firm says.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NVRO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.