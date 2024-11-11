Nevro reports Q3 EPS (41c), consensus (81c)

Reports Q3 revenue $96.9M, consensus $93.07M. “Our worldwide revenue and adjusted EBITDA came in better than we anticipated in the third quarter of 2024. In addition, our cash position reflects the benefits from our restructurings earlier this year as well as our focus on working capital management,” said CEO Kevin Thornal. “We are excited about our recent limited market launch of HFX AdaptivAI, the only artificial intelligenceI)-driven technology in spinal cord stimulation, which delivers responsive and personalized pain relief in real time. We anticipate the full market release of HFX AdaptivAI by the end of November,” continued Thornal. “We are also thrilled to receive regulatory approval to now offer our HFX iQ system in CE-marked countries in Europe…we look forward to the limited market release of HFX iQ in select regions of Europe in Q4 2024, followed by a full market release in 2025…we remain focused on our strategy to become the leading provider of treatment options with the most diversified, differentiated and innovative product portfolio in the pain management space.”

