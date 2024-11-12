Nevro receives CE Mark Certification in Europe for HFX iQ SCS System

Nevro (NVRO) announced that it has received CE Mark Certification in Europe for its HFX iQ spinal cord stimulation system. The CE marking allows Nevro to market HFX iQ in all countries that recognize this certification.

