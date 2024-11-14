News & Insights

Stocks

Nevro Corp. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance

November 14, 2024 — 04:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nevro Corp ( (NVRO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Nevro Corp. reported a better-than-expected worldwide revenue and adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2024, despite a 6.7% decline in overall revenue due to challenges in the U.S. spinal cord stimulation market and global pressures. The company is optimistic about its innovative AI-driven pain relief technology, HFX AdaptivAI, and its strategic growth initiatives, including new market releases and regulatory approvals in Europe. Nevro continues to adjust its financial guidance, maintaining focus on growth and diversification to enhance shareholder value.

For an in-depth examination of NVRO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVRO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.