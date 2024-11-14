Nevro Corp. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance

Nevro Corp ( (NVRO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Nevro Corp. reported a better-than-expected worldwide revenue and adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2024, despite a 6.7% decline in overall revenue due to challenges in the U.S. spinal cord stimulation market and global pressures. The company is optimistic about its innovative AI-driven pain relief technology, HFX AdaptivAI, and its strategic growth initiatives, including new market releases and regulatory approvals in Europe. Nevro continues to adjust its financial guidance, maintaining focus on growth and diversification to enhance shareholder value.

