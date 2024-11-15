News & Insights

Nevis Brands Inc. Completes Private Placement

November 15, 2024 — 03:08 pm EST

Pascal Biosciences Inc (TSE:NEVI) has released an update.

Nevis Brands Inc. has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, raising $114,516 to support its working capital and marketing efforts for hemp-derived beverages. The offering saw significant participation from company insiders and adheres to regulatory exemptions. The company’s securities remain unregistered under U.S. laws.

