Nevis Brands Inc. Completes Private Placement

Pascal Biosciences Inc (TSE:NEVI) has released an update.

Nevis Brands Inc. has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, raising $114,516 to support its working capital and marketing efforts for hemp-derived beverages. The offering saw significant participation from company insiders and adheres to regulatory exemptions. The company’s securities remain unregistered under U.S. laws.

