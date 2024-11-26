News & Insights

Stocks

Nevis Brands Expands Major™ Cannabis Beverage to Oklahoma

November 26, 2024 — 08:13 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pascal Biosciences Inc (TSE:NEVI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nevis Brands Inc. has entered a licensing agreement with Stash House Distribution to produce and distribute its popular cannabis beverage, Major™, in Oklahoma starting January 2025. The company plans to introduce three flavors of Major™ shots, aiming to capitalize on Oklahoma’s thriving cannabis market, which sees over $700 million in annual sales. This expansion highlights Nevis Brands’ strategic growth as it continues to partner with key distributors across multiple states.

For further insights into TSE:NEVI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.