Nevis Brands Expands Major™ Cannabis Beverage to Oklahoma

Nevis Brands Inc. has entered a licensing agreement with Stash House Distribution to produce and distribute its popular cannabis beverage, Major™, in Oklahoma starting January 2025. The company plans to introduce three flavors of Major™ shots, aiming to capitalize on Oklahoma’s thriving cannabis market, which sees over $700 million in annual sales. This expansion highlights Nevis Brands’ strategic growth as it continues to partner with key distributors across multiple states.

