Nevis Brands Expands Cannabis Beverage Line

Pascal Biosciences Inc (TSE:NEVI) has released an update.

Nevis Brands Inc. has expanded its cannabis beverage line with four new Major 100mg shots in Washington and Missouri, including flavors like Mojo-Rita and Sugar-Free Gingerade. With a track record of success in multiple states, Nevis continues to innovate in the cannabis beverage market, aiming to meet customer demand for new, exciting products. The company sells over 50,000 shots monthly in Washington and Oregon, indicating strong market presence and potential for further expansion.

